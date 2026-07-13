Josh Woods Takes It to the House!
Published on July 12, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video
Josh Woods jumps the route, comes up with the interception, and takes it all the way to the end zone for a huge defensive touchdown, sealing the Roughriders lead.
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