Josh Fletcher Joins Binghamton

June 29, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce the signing of forward, Josh Fletcher, to the 2023 active roster. Fletcher joins J.C. Moritz as the second player acquisition of the week.

Fletcher comes to Binghamton from Manhattanville College in the United College Hockey Conference, participating at the DII level all four years of college. In the 2019-20 season, he was one of three freshmen to play in all 25 games. In his junior year, Fletcher finished the season tied for fourth on the team for shots on goal with 46 and was named to the UCHC All-Academic Team.

Josh is native of Calgary, Alberta, who stands at 6'0" even and carries himself at 180 pounds. He played his junior hockey in Canada as a member of the Kindersley Klippers of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League and also spent time with the Humboldt Broncos as well.

This season is one for the books, and you will want to be apart of it. 2023-24 Season Tickets are now on sale! Call the Black Bears office at 607-722-7367 or stop into the third floor hockey offices of Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Save up to over 30% on tickets and receive over $200 in benefits.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.