Josh Dawick Scores Five in Overtime Loss

April 6, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Josh Dawick nets five for Toronto in a tough overtime loss to the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

