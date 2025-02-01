Josh Dawick Nets 4 in OT Win

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Josh Dawick nets 4 goals including the OT winner in the Toronto Rock's 9-8 win in Colorado!

