Josh Dawick Hero HL vs. HFX
March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Josh Dawick scored 3 goals and 2 assists and continues to lead the Toronto Rock in scoring after a 15-12 win over Halifax.
