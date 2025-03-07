Josh Dawick Hero HL vs. HFX

March 7, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock YouTube Video







Josh Dawick scored 3 goals and 2 assists and continues to lead the Toronto Rock in scoring after a 15-12 win over Halifax.

