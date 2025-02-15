Josh Byrne Nets the Hat Trick in Defeat

February 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

It was a 3-Goal, 2-Assist night for Josh Byrne as the Bandits fall to the Seals 14-13 in Overtime.

