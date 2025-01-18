Josh Byrne Hero HL vs. PHI

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video







Josh Byrne was on another level tonight with 7 goals and 5 assists as the Bandits take down the Wings 19-14 to remain undefeated.

Byrnzy Highlights

