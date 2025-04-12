Josh Byrne Hero HL vs. HFX
April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Another big night for Josh Byrne! #22 leads the Buffalo Bandits with 4 goals and 4 assists to help sew up home-floor advantage.
