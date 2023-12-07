Joseph Widmar Called up to ECHL

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday their first ECHL call-up of the season in forward Joseph Widmar, who has accepted a call-up to the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Widmar, a native of Northbrook, IL, is in his seventh professional season and fourth with the Rivermen. A member of the 2018 SPHL All-Rookie team, Widmar currently leads all SPHL players in offensive production this season. Widmar's 19 points (5 goals, 14 assists) in 13 games and nine-game point streak at the beginning of the year are tops among SPHL players so far this year.

The 6'1, 212-pound centerman is no stranger to the ECHL or Atlanta as he previously played for the Gladiators while accepting a call-up from the Rivermen during the 2018-19 season. That year Widmar notched 18 points (seven goals, eleven assists) in 31 games in Atlanta. In total, Widmar has suited up for nine ECHL teams over the course of his career including Fort Wayne, Greenville, Atlanta, Wichita, Iowa, Indy, Norfolk, Allen, and Florida. He has played in over 150 games at the ECHL level, boasting 77 points (24 goals, 53 assists) with 18 penalty minutes.

Before making the jump to the professional ranks, Widmar played Division I college hockey for the University of Massachusetts from 2015-2017.

The Peoria Rivermen are in the midst of their 42nd season of operation in central Illinois and 11th as proud members of the SPHL.

