Joseph Paintsil's Secret Passion: the Music Behind LA Galaxy's Star: Breakaway Presented by AT&T

Published on July 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy YouTube Video







For Joseph Paintsil - 'Football and music are the same thing.'

On the pitch, Paintsil electrifies fans with his speed, creativity, and flair. Off the pitch, the LA Galaxy and Ghana star channels that same passion into music.

Go behind the scenes as Paintsil tours Interscope Records and steps inside the legendary studios where icons like Dr. Dre have created timeless hits. Discover how songwriting fuels his creativity, why he believes football and music speak the same universal language, and how both have the power to unite people across the world.

As the LA Galaxy chase a return to MLS Cup glory, this episode reveals the artist behind one of Major League Soccer's most exciting stars-and the inspiration that drives him on and off the field.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 15, 2026

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