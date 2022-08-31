Joseph Drapluk Signs on for Another Season in Macon

August 31, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga - Nick Niedert has wasted no time bringing in his squad for the 2022-23 season. He latest signing is returning left winger, Joseph Drapluk.

Drapluk recorded 6 goals and 11 assists in 52 games with the Mayhem last season. 2022-23 marks his fourth year as a pro in the SPHL.

"I am grateful to be back in Macon! I can't see myself playing anywhere else in the SPHL." said Drapluk. "It was an honor to lead the team last season and I look forward to showing our fans and the league the improvements we have made during the off season. Let's Go Mayhem!!!"

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.