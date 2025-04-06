Josef Martínez HAT TRICK Makes 118th GOALS! 6th All-Time MLS Goal Scorer

April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video







Josef Martínez rises to 6th on @mls All-Time Scoring List after netting hat trick for San Jose!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #sanjoseearthquakes

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.