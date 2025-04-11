Josef Martínez 7 Career Hat Tricks MOST in MLS HISTORY!
April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes YouTube Video
Josef Martínez's latest hat trick raised him to seven career hat tricks - the most in league history, extending the record that Martínez already held (no other MLS player has more than five). The Venezuelan international now sits firmly at 6th all-time scoring with 120 goals.
