Josef Martínez 7 Career Hat Tricks MOST in MLS HISTORY!

April 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Josef Martínez's latest hat trick raised him to seven career hat tricks - the most in league history, extending the record that Martínez already held (no other MLS player has more than five). The Venezuelan international now sits firmly at 6th all-time scoring with 120 goals.

