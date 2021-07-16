Jose Trevino Rehabs with Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino is set for a rehab stint with the Frisco RoughRiders beginning on Friday when the RoughRiders take on Springfield at 7:05 p.m.

Trevino was batting .230 with three home runs and 17 RBIs during his fourth season in Texas before a forearm injury. Over his four seasons, Trevino has hit .244/.261/.358 during 121 games while accumulating a 0.8 dWAR.

The Corpus Christi, Texas native played for the RoughRiders in 2017 and 2018 before making his major league debut with Texas in 2019. While with the Riders, he captured back-to-back Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Awards at catcher. At the plate, he hit .239/.278/.326 over 151 games with 10 home runs and 58 RBIs in Frisco.

The RoughRiders and Cardinals meet for game four of six on Friday, July 16th at 7:05 p.m. from Riders Field. Frisco hands RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 3.53) the ball against RHP Andre Pallante (3-3, 3.10) for Springfield.

