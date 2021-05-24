Jose Marte Called up to Double-A Richmond

Emeralds RHP Jose Marte (3 saves, 0.00 ERA) has been called up to Double-A to join the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Marte is the first promotion from the Emeralds roster this season and marks the first-ever promotion from Eugene to Richmond as the Emeralds are currently in the first year of a ten-year agreement to serve as the High-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

A full-time starter through his first four professional seasons, Marte has transitioned to a bullpen role in 2021 and he's looked right at home through the season's first three weeks.

Routinely showcasing an overpowering upper-90s fastball, Marte has blown away High-A hitters in his five appearances this season, tallying an eye-popping fourteen strikeouts in just 16.1 innings pitched while allowing only three hits and issuing zero walks.

Marte, who is a perfect three-for-three in save opportunities, is currently tied for first in the High-A West in saves.

The first place Eugene Emeralds (12-6) kick off a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians (6-12) on Tuesday at 7:35pm PST at PK Park.

The Emeralds and Indians faced off in a six-game series in Spokane to start the season with the Emeralds taking five-of-six games. Fifth-ranked San Francisco Giants prospect LHP Seth Corry is slated to start game one of the series. Tickets are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

