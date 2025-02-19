Jose Cuas Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former pitcher Jose Cuas has been chosen as the 16th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Cuas spent three seasons with the Ducks from 2018-21, making 37 relief appearances. In that span, he accrued a 4-1 record with a 1.36 ERA, conceding just seven runs in 46.1 innings of work while striking out 46 batters. His pitching opportunity with the Ducks came after spending the first three seasons of his professional career as an infielder in the Milwaukee Brewers organization. The right-hander had his contract purchased twice during his Ducks career, joining the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019 and the Kansas City Royals in 2021.

Following his time on Long Island, the Queens, N.Y., resident earned his first call-up to the Major Leagues in 2022 with the Royals. He pitched in 47 games that season, posting a 4-2 record with a 3.58 ERA. The 30-year-old has gone on to pitch in MLB with the Royals (2022-23), Chicago Cubs (2023-24) and Toronto Blue Jays (2024). In 132 big league games (two starts), he is 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA, two saves and 122 strikeouts over 119.1 innings pitched. Cuas is one of five Ducks alumni to reach the Major Leagues for the first time after playing with Long Island (Mel Stocker, Brewers; Scott Rice, Mets; Mickey Jannis, Orioles; Brady Feigl, Pirates).

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 2007-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 2009-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021)

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

