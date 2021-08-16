Jose Butto Wins MiLB Pitcher of the Week Award

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to announce that RHP Jose Butto has been named the MiLB Pitcher of the Week for the Northeast League.

Butto is 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his five starts since joining Binghamton on July 19 and has not allowed a run over his last 20 innings. This past Saturday against Hartford, Butto allowed just two hits over six innings with one walk and eight strikeouts. He has pitched six scoreless frames in each of his last three starts. Over that span, he has walked just two batters and struck out 20.

Butto is from Venezuela and was signed by the Mets on June 2, 2017. He is the fourth Rumble Ponies Player to receive MiLB recognition this season. Last week, CF Jake Mangum and RHP Cole Gordon swept the weekly awards for the Northeast League. The week of June 21-27, IF Mark Vientos and LHP Josh Walker were also named MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Week.

The Rumble Ponies return home on Tuesday, August 31, as they welcome the Richmond Flying Squirrels for a six-game series. For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

