Jorge Barrosa Ushers Aces to Series Opening Win

June 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - Jorge Barrosa came a home run shy of the cycle in a 10-2 Reno Aces (39-31) win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (27-43) Tuesday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.

Barrosa singled, doubled, tripled, and stole a base in an electric showing. The Aces put together long, quality at-bats throughout the afternoon, forcing action and taking control of the contest. Reno went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

P.J. Higgins blasted a solo homer in the second to give Reno a 1-0 lead, his sixth of the season. Higgins, Barrosa, José Herrera, Jake Hager, and Dominic Canzone recorded multiple hits in the win. Canzone, the PCL's reigning Player of the Week, drove in a run and reached three times.

Reno's pitching staff worked and weaved out of trouble, issuing seven walks but allowing only two runs. Tyler Gilbert was sturdy in relief with two innings of scoreless ball, including two strikeouts. Zach McAllister and Luis Frías added a stellar inning each to secure the win.

The Aces and Isotopes continue their six-game series Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. Slade Cecconi, Reno's strikeout leader, is the probable starter.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-4, 2B, 3B, SB, 2 RBI

- P.J. Higgins: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB

- Jake Hager: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI

- Dominic Canzone: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

- José Herrera: 2-for-5, RBI

- Tyler Gilbert: 2.0 IP, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Zach McAllister: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, 2 K

- Luis Frías: 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 R/ER, K

The Aces continue their six-game series with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. PT at Greater Nevada Field.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.