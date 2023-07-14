Jorel Ortega and Kernels Erupt for 15 Runs, Crush Sky Carp 15-2

July 14, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Behind two Jorel Ortega home runs and an eight-run fourth inning followed by a five-run sixth inning, the Kernels exploded for 15 runs on 18 hits to rout Beloit 15-2 in the series opener Friday night.

In the first game back following the all-star break, Jorel Ortega got things going for the Kernels' offense in the top of the second. With two outs and the bases empty, Ortega launched a solo home run over the wall in left field to give Cedar Rapids the early 1-0 advantage.

That 1-0 score remained until the top of the fourth frame when the floodgates opened up for the Cedar Rapids offense. Kala'i Rosario opened the inning with a single, then after a pair of walks, scored on an Ortega bases-loaded base hit. The next batter Misael Urbina then produced a run taking a bases-loaded walk to make the Kernels advantage 3-0. Jose Salas then picked up an RBI with a fielder's choice, and Willie Joe Garry Jr. did the same with a single. Tanner Schobel then came to the plate and scored both Salas and Garry Jr. with a two-run double and later scored on an Emmanuel Rodriguez RBI triple to set the Kernels ahead 8-0. In Rosario's second at-bat of the inning, he would cap off the eight-run frame with a sac fly to make the tally 9-0 after four innings.

The Sky Carp notched their only two runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Davis Bradshaw got Beloit on the board with a solo home run, then a few batters later, Tanner Allen also lifted a home run over the wall in right field to cut the Kernels' lead to 9-2.

Those two runs were the only ones allowed by the Cedar Rapids pitching staff in the victory. Zebby Matthews got the start for the Kernels and went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while notching five strikeouts compared to no walks. Malik Barrington and John Wilson then combined to go the remaining 4.1 innings scoreless, allowing just four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, the Kernels offense got the two runs back and continued to pad the lead. With one out, Rodriguez singled and stole second base, then scored on a Rosario RBI single to lift the Kernels ahead 10-2. The next batter Noah Cardenas then ripped a double to put two in scoring position for Noah Miller, who drove home Rosario with a single. With runners on first and third, Ortega added to his massive night with his fourth hit and second home run of the evening, this one a three-run shot to put the Kernels up 14-2.

A Cardenas RBI fielder's choice in the seventh inning put the Kernels up 15-2, the score which would be the final as the Kernels notch 18 hits, two shy of their season-high set on June 1 against Lansing.

The win for the Kernels (50-32) is the 50th of the season for Cedar Rapids and just the second in Beloit (36-45) this season after dropping five of the first six meetings at ABC Supply Stadium. Game two of the three-game series is set for tomorrow night at 6:05, with Kyle Jones on the mound opposite Zach King.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.