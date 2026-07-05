NWSL Chicago Stars FC

JORDYN HUITEMA! Puts Her Instincts to Play and Scores It #nwsl #soccer

Published on July 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 5, 2026


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