Jordy Barley Named Nationals Minor League Baserunner of the Year

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that FredNats infielder Jordy Barley has been named the organization's 2021 Minor League Baserunner of the Year.

Barley, 21, was acquired by the Nationals on July 30 in a trade that sent right-handed pitcher Daniel Hudson to the San Diego Padres. The San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native had been leading the Low-A West in stolen bases with the Lake Elsinore Storm before the trade.

Barley made his FredNats debut on August 1, homering in his first at-bat. He batted .205 with six doubles, two home runs, 10 runs batted in and 12 stolen bases in 33 games for the FredNats, and his 45 stolen bases between Lake Elsinore and Fredericksburg were the seventh-most in all of minor league baseball. He ended the season as the #25 prospect in the Nationals organization according to MLB Pipeline.

The Nationals Minor League Baserunner of the Year honors the best baserunner in Washington's player development system. Potomac Nationals infielder/outfielder Cole Freeman was the first recipient of the award in 2019, and no awards were given in 2020.

Other award winners include Player of the Year Jake Noll (Triple-A Rochester), Pitcher of the Year Cade Cavalli (High-A Wilmington, Double-A Harrisburg, Triple-A Rochester), Defensive Player of the Year Donovan Casey (Double-A Harrisburg, Triple-A Rochester), and "Nationals Way" recipient Jack Dunn (High-A Wilmington).

