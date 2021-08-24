Jordon Stone Joins the Quad City Storm

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has signed defenseman Jordon Stone to a training camp contract. Stone, 25, is a native of Parker, Colorado who most recently played collegiately at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. The 6'2 blue liner began his collegiate career at Johnson and Whales University before transferring to Bethel to compete in his final two years of eligibility.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and mini plans are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

