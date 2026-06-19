Jordan's Masterpiece Clips Ontario's Wings, Quakes Ground Tower Buzzers

Published on June 19, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Ontario, Calif. - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (36-30) received a gem from starting pitcher Dylan Jordan, and the offense provided plenty of run support to power an 11-2 victory over the Ontario Tower Buzzers (33-33) on Thursday night at ONT Field.

Gabriel Davalillo supplied a big swing to open the scoring in Rancho Cucamonga's first turn at bat. He launched a three-run home run to cash in a Kevyn Castillo walk and a Jonny McGill single, boosting the Quakes in front 3-0.

The bats went silent for the next three frames before turning to plate discipline to increase their lead in the top of the fifth. McGill, Ryland Zaborowski, Anyelo Marquez, and Jonathan Linares each earned free passes, the latter with the bases loaded, placing Rancho Cucamonga ahead by four.

All the while, Jordan carved up the Ontario lineup. The right-hander delivered five shutout innings, scattering one hit and four walks while striking out 10 Tower Buzzers on his way to a win.

Rancho Cucamonga's lineup picked back up upon his departure, tacking on two more runs in the top of the seventh. Castillo, John Wimmer, and Felix Morrobel walked to load the bases. Then, on a sharp McGill ground ball, Tower Buzzers reliever Ricardo Montero committed an error, extending the Quakes' advantage to six on the play.

One frame later, they rallied for five more runs, finishing out their night in style. Davalillo drilled a double to the left field corner, bringing Lucas Ramirez home following a leadoff hit-by-pitch. After advancing to third on the throw, Marquez plated him on a ground ball, reaching himself on a throwing error. Wimmer earned a free pass, and as two runners stood on base, Castillo cranked a three-run home run, powering the Quakes to an 11-0 cushion.

The Tower Buzzers broke through in their half of the eighth courtesy of an Easton Shelton two-run single, but that was all their offense could muster. The Rancho Cucamonga bullpen promptly collected the final four outs in short order, locking down the victory.

The Quakes return to ONT Field to open the second half of the 2026 season against the Tower Buzzers on Friday at 6:35 PM. LHP Alton Davis takes the mound for Rancho Cucamonga opposite RHP Hyun-Seok Jang for Ontario. Action resumes at Morongo Field on June 23rd at 6:30 PM as the Quakes host the Stockton Ports on Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday and Two Dollar Tuesday.







California League Stories from June 19, 2026

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