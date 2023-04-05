Jordan Xavier Named Player of the Week

April 5, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Roanoke's Paylocity Player oftheWeek is #10 Jordan Xavier!

Xavier began his time in Roanoke with a bang, netting two goals and earning top star honors in his professional debut against Peoria on Friday night. The 25-year old forward opened the scoring in the first period with a long-range blast from the left wing circle, then capped off a 4-2 win by the Dawgs over the first-place Rivermen with an empty-net score late in the game. The Calgary, Alberta native had just signed a PTO with Roanoke last week, but already seems to be making his mark for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

Jordan Xavier Named Player of the Week - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.