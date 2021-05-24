Jordan Westburg Takes Home Player of the Week Honors

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are pleased to announce that Jordan Westburg has been named Low-A East league Player of the Week for the week of games from May 18-23.

Westburg is the second straight Shorebirds to have the honor bestowed on him after Gunnar Henderson took home honors for the week prior.

The 2020 Orioles first-round pick (30th Overall), Westburg led the Shorebirds to a series win over the Carolina Mudcats at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. For the series, Westburg hit an astonishing .526 (10-19) with two doubles, a homer, and five driven in. Westburg also added two stolen bases. For the week, Westburg got on base at a .625 clip and had an OPS of 1.414.

Westburg had two hits in each game of the series as well, running his streak of consecutive games with two hits to eight along with an overall hitting streak of nine.

For the season, Westburg is slashing .400/.521/.636 with three homers and 18 driven while also picking up four stolen bases. Westburg is in the top-10 of numerous Low-A east categories including: AVG (.400, 2nd), RBI (18, 3rd), OBP (.521, 1st), SLG (.636, 6th), OPS (1.157, 1st), Hits (22, t-4th), Total Bases (35, 5th), and Runs (16, t-4th).

Westburg and the Shorebirds are back in action on Tuesday, May 25, at 7:05 p.m. in a battle for first place with the Lynchburg Hillcats at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

