Jordan Robinson Interviews 2026 No. 6 Draft Pick Kiki Rice
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
Jordan Robinson catches up with Kiki Rice after she's selected No. 6 by the Toronto Tempo!
#WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Managament SPY
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