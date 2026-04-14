WNBA Indiana Fever

Jordan Robinson Interviews 2026 No. 10 Draft Pick Raven Johnson

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


Jordan Robinson catches up with Raven Johnson after she's selected No. 10 by the Indiana Fever!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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