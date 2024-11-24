Jordan Morris Extra-Time Game Winner!: Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
November 24, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #seattlesoundersfc #lafc
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from November 24, 2024
- LAFC Season Ends with 2-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders in Western Conference Semifinals - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Final with 2-1 Win at LAFC - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Advances to MLS Western Conference Final with 2-1 Win at LAFC
- Sounders FC Takes on LAFC Saturday Night in the Western Conference Semifinals
- Seattle Supports from Home as Sounders FC Continues Playoff Action Away at LAFC this Saturday
- Sounders FC Invites Fans to Rally with the Sounders, Presented by Toyota, as the Rave Green Prepare to Face LAFC in the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals
- Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Free Admission to the Burke Museum this Sunday, November 17