Jordan Hall Post 29 PTS, 9 REB, and 6 3PM vs. Westchester Knicks

January 20, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.