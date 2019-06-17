Jordan Dominates in Rained Shortened Shutout

June 17, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release





Cleburne, TX - After the first two games went to extra innings the X's and Railroaders were looking to play a normal nine inning affair on Sunday but instead went the other way finishing the game in only eight innings due to rain as Sioux City won their fifth straight in shut out fashion over the Cleburne Railroaders 4-0.

Taylor Jordan was once again dominant for Sioux City, notching his fourth straight quality start earning him his second win of the season. Jordan (2-4) earned the win as he tossed seven shut out innings allowing only four hits and one walk. Jordan struck out twelve in the contest which is now the most this season for an Explorers starter.

Sioux City gave him all the run support he needed in this one on a couple of home runs. Nate Samson crushed his second in as many nights to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead in the sixth.

After Drew Stankiewicz singled with two outs and made his way around to score on a stolen base and two wild pitches to make it 2-0 X's. Kyle Wren crushed his second home run of the season with a man aboard to double the X's lead to 4-0.

Jose Velez added a shut out eighth inning for the Explorers with a pair of strikeouts totaling 14 punch outs in the game for Explorers pitching. Through the first three games of the series the Explorers have struck out 41 Railroaders for a K/9 of 13.2.

Nefi Ogando (0-3) took the loss for Cleburne although he matched Taylor Jordan inning for inning through the first five till the Samson homer. Ogando finished with five and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out six.

Sioux City will go for the four game sweep on Monday as the X's send right hander Jason Garcia to the bump against Eudis Idrogo with first pitch set for 7:06 pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.