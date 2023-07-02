NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, CFL stats



Jordan Bechtold Signed to a PTO with Watertown

July 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release


Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have invited Jordan Bechtold to main camp. Jordan played DIV-2 in Finland, averaging more than a point per game. Welcome to Watertown, Jordan!

