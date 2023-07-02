Jordan Bechtold Signed to a PTO with Watertown
July 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release
Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have invited Jordan Bechtold to main camp. Jordan played DIV-2 in Finland, averaging more than a point per game. Welcome to Watertown, Jordan!
Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!
Check out the Watertown Wolves Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2023
- Jordan Bechtold Signed to a PTO with Watertown - Watertown Wolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Watertown Wolves Stories
- Jordan Bechtold Signed to a PTO with Watertown
- Newberg Signs with "Real Contender."
- John Amanatidis Returns for Another Season
- Corgs Comes Back
- Wolves Get Big in the Draft