Jordan Bechtold Signed to a PTO with Watertown

July 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves have invited Jordan Bechtold to main camp. Jordan played DIV-2 in Finland, averaging more than a point per game. Welcome to Watertown, Jordan!

