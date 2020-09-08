Jordan Barth Named to Northwoods League Postseason All-Star Team
September 8, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announced today that Jordan Barth was named to the Postseason All-Star Team for the second season in a row.
Barth, a Junior from Augustana, returned for his second season with the Rox and picked up right where he left off from last season. Last season, Barth broke the Rox single-season records for doubles, runs, hits, and extra-base hits while hitting .324.
This season, Barth stayed red hot hitting .310 with 48 hits, four doubles, two triples, two home runs, and a team-high 27 runs batted in. He also had a .969 fielding percentage. Barth had a 9 game hitting streak and an 11 game hitting streak this season to help him earn Rox player of the week honors this season.
