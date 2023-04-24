Jorbit Vivas Named Texas League Player of the Week

The Tulsa Drillers are now a perfect two for two this season when it comes to league awards. For the second straight week, a Drillers player has been named the Texas League's Player of the Week as second baseman Jorbit Vivas was given the honor today.

Vivas has continued a hot streak that began on opening day and has never stopped. This past week, the second baseman went 10-24 for a .417 batting average. Eight of his ten hits went for extra bases, including 3 home runs. He had five runs batted in while compiling a 1.481 OPS.

Vivas has hit safely in every game this season and is currently carrying a 15-game hitting streak, tied for the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

Tulsa outfielder Andy Pages was named the Texas League's Player of the Week for the first week of the season.

Vivas was one of three Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguers to be recognized for an award this week. In addition, former Driller catcher Hunter Feduccia was the Player of the Week in the Pacific Coast League, and catcher Dalton Rushing was the Player of the Week in the Midwest League.

It is also the second straight week that three Dodgers players have been honored.

