Jones' Walk-Off Lifts RailCats over Milkmen in Extras

May 20, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







GARY, Ind.- Nearly five hours after first pitch, Raymond Jones' walk-off sac fly propelled the Gary SouthShore RailCats (1-2) over the Milwaukee Milkmen (2-1) in a 10-9 thriller that culminated in the 13th frame, handing Gary SouthShore its first win of the 2021 season.

Zach Welz scored the winning run after he roped a three-bagger into the right-center gap for his second triple of the afternoon, setting up the 'Cats for an extra-inning victory. Welz finished the day with a 3-for-6 clip at the plate, driving in four and earning one base on balls.

In relief, Chris Erwin tossed a three-inning gem, allowing zero runs on just one hit while striking out six batters en route to earning the win for Gary SouthShore.

After the Milkmen struck for four runs in the opening two innings, David Griffin silenced the lineup, holding Milwaukee scoreless through the rest of his five-inning outing. In the no decision, Griffin finished with four earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

Milwaukee tacked on another in the sixth, but then the RailCats came alive at the dish. With two outs and Vaibhav Desai at second base, Cameron Comer began a two-out rally. Comer plated Desai on an RBI single to left to get the 'Cats on the board. Following three straight walks with two-down, Nikola Vasic drove in two more on an infield single, but the damage wasn't done yet.

Welz delivered another two-RBI single to give Gary SouthShore the lead 6-5, and then came around to score himself for a 7-5 RailCats lead heading into the seventh.

David Washington, who went 4-for-5 with a walk and a hit by pitch, belted a solo jack in the top of the seventh to slice into a 7-6 RailCats lead, and then the top of the order for Gary added some insurance.

Phil Caulfield and Vasic each worked two-out walks in the bottom of the frame to set the table for a two-out, bases-clearing Zach Welz triple making the score 9-6 in favor of the RailCats.

The Milkmen clawed their way back into the game, tying things up at nine a piece setting up free baseball in the series finale.

Milwaukee's Myles Smith recorded a no decision in the start, pitching five innings of shutout baseball, allowing just one hit with three strikeouts, despite issuing six walks. The loss is accredited to the starting center fielder for the Milkmen, Brett Vertigan, who made just his third career appearance on the rubber.

The RailCats are back in action at the Steel Yard tomorrow evening as the series opener against the Houston Apollos is on the docket.

