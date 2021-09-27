Jones and Papierski Homer as Skeeters Win Road Finale

(EL PASO, Texas) - Taylor Jones belted a tie-breaking solo home run in the eighth inning to help lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 4-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park as the teams closed out their five-game Triple A Final Stretch series. The victory moved the Skeeters to 2-3 through the 10-game Triple A Final Stretch.

Jones' home run was his ninth with the Skeeters this season and his third in his last six games. Jones has gone 8-for-20 (.400) with nine RBIs to go with the three homers over the six-game stretch.

Michael Papierski helped bring the Skeeters back from a 2-0 deficit with a solo home run in the fourth - his seventh of the season - and an RBI single in the sixth. El Paso jumped out to its 2-0 lead in the first off starter Pedro Báez, who was making the third appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment. Jose Azocar provided an RBI single and Yorman Rodriguez drove in Azocar with an RBI double. Báez totaled 18 pitches through an inning of work and took a no-decision, allowing two runs on three hits.

Alex De Goti padded the Skeeters' lead in the ninth with an RBI triple, scoring Norel Gonzalez.

Bryan Abreu, Enoli Paredes, Shawn Dubin, Brett Conine and Ronel Blanco combined to throw the final eight innings for the Skeeters, striking out a combined 11 batters while allowing just three hits. Conine received the winning decision, tossing two scoreless innings of relief. Ronel Blanco logged his 22nd save of the year, which leads all of Minor League Baseball.

The Skeeters return to Constellation Field for their final series of the season - a five-game set against the Round Rock Express - beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

