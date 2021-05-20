Jonathan Cheshire Promoted to St. Paul

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - As disseminated by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney, the Minnesota Twins and the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that right-handed pitcher Jonathan Cheshire has been promoted to the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. Also, outfielder DaShawn Keirsey Jr. has been placed on the seven-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain.

Cheshire pitched in four games during his stint with the Kernels. The Cypress, Texas native heads to a Twins Triple-A affiliate for the first time. He previously pitched at the highest level of Minor League Baseball with the 2019 Buffalo Bisons during his tenure in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Keirsey batted .250 with one double over five appearances earlier this month for Cedar Rapids. He also recorded three stolen bases May 9 versus the Peoria Chiefs during game two of a doubleheader. It was the first time that any Kernels player had three steals in one contest since May 28, 2017 when Aaron Whitefield swiped three bases at the Kane County Cougars.

With these transactions, the 2021 Kernels roster now sits at 26 active players along with two individuals on the injured list, one man on the temporary inactive list, and one person on the restricted list.

