Jonas Brothers to Play at Grey Cup 111!

June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Globally celebrated pop-rock band Jonas Brothers to headline Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show this November in Vancouver.

For more: https://www.cfl.ca/2024/06/03/the-album-the-tour-the-game-jonas-brothers-to-rock-grey-cup-halftime/

