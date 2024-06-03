Jonas Brothers to Play at Grey Cup 111!
June 3, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Globally celebrated pop-rock band Jonas Brothers to headline Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show this November in Vancouver.
For more: https://www.cfl.ca/2024/06/03/the-album-the-tour-the-game-jonas-brothers-to-rock-grey-cup-halftime/
