Jon Bakero: USL League One Goal of the Week Winner: Week 17/18

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!







United Soccer League One Stories from July 9, 2026

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