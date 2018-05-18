Joly, Cannata Drive Colorado to 2-1 Victory as Eagles Tie Series

FORT WAYNE, IN. - Colorado forward Michael Joly netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Joe Cannata made 33 saves on 34 shots, propelling the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets to tie the Western Conference Final Series at 2-2. Komets defenseman Jason Binkley scored a power-play goal in the third period, but it would not be enough as Colorado also put the brakes on back-to-back wins in the series for Fort Wayne.

Colorado would score the opening goal of the game for the first time in the series when a 3-on-2 rush set up defenseman Jake Marto to slide the puck to the right circle where Joly would blister a one-timer into the back of the net with 9:39 gone in the first period.

Just over three minutes later, forward Matt Garbowsky would stickhandle his way into the offensive zone before feeding a cross-slot pass onto the tape of Joly at the side of the net and Joly would steer the puck past Komets goaltender Michael Houser to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead with 7:09 remaining in the opening stanza.

Up by a pair heading into the second period, Colorado would generate several high-percentage chances in the middle frame, but both goaltenders would hold strong and the game would head to the second intermission with the Eagles still leading, 2-0.

A Matt Register two-minute minor for slashing late in the second period would carry over to the start of the third period and Fort Wayne would waste little time in capitalizing. Binkley would drive through the right circle where he would snag a cross-slot pass at the side of the net and bury the puck to slice the Eagles lead to 2-1 just 33 seconds into the final frame.

The Komets would pull Houser in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but Colorado would not concede another goal, holding on for the 2-1 victory. Fort Wayne outshot the Eagles 14-5 in the third period and 34-30, overall. Colorado was held 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Komets scored on one of their two chances on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they take on the Komets in Game Five of the Western Conference Final on Saturday, May 19th at 5:30pm MT at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

