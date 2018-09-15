Joliet's Five-Run Third Too Much for Washington

JOLIET, Il. - The Wild Things allowed five runs in the third inning after getting two outs in the frame, and the big outburst for the Slammers proved to be the difference, as Joliet took game three 5-3 to move within a game of its second Frontier League Championship.

The first five half innings were scoreless, before the Slammers, with two outs and with first baseman Justin Garcia down in a two-strike hole, connected with four-straight hits to plate all five of their runs in game three. Garcia singled home a run before Hoopii-Haslam plated two with a base hit. Trenton Hill ended up with the game-winning hit, as he singled home Hoopii-Haslam to make it 4-0 and subsequently scored on a double by shortstop Chaz Meadows.

Washington, who was hitless through three, received a two-out, full-count double from second baseman Carter McEachern that scored first baseman Reydel Medina to open the scoring for Washington. In the fifth, left fielder Roman Collins plated a run with a single and Medina doubled home a run to bring it to 5-3.

That's when the game's winning pitcher, Vandergrift, Pennsylvania, native Nathan Antone entered the game. He struck out five in 3.1 innings including getting Hector Roa to fly out to center to end the fifth-inning threat with the tying run on second.

Michael Austin took the loss, lasting 2.2 innings and allowing five runs on six hits. Isaac Sanchez recorded the save for the Slammers with a scoreless ninth.

Dillon Sunnafrank will get the nod for game four tomorrow, with Washington's season on the line. The Wild Things will try to force a game five at Wild Things Park Monday by winning tomorrow's contest. It's set for a 7:05 p.m. EDT first pitch at Route 66 Stadium. The starter has not been named for the Slammers, as they'll look to wrap the series up with a victory.

