Joliet Slammers Bring a Little Taste of Joliet to Duly Health and Care Field

JOLIET, IL - Calling all food-fanatics! The Joliet Slammers have partnered with new, fast-favorite Joliet staples to create a game menu like no other at Duly Health and Care Field.

The new local focus of Duly Health and Care Field includes the rebranding of three of the concession stands. The rebranded stands will now be The Depot, formerly known as The Walking Taco stand, Taqueria, formerly known as The Quarry, and Sweet Shack, formerly known as The Yard.

The Taqueria will be operated by beloved Joliet staple Sunshine Mexican Cafe. The Cafe is located just outside of Downtown Joliet at 406 N Scott St. Owners Ruben and Jessi Garcia will be offering their homemade elote, tacos, churros, and more for all Slammers games during the 2022 season. On Saturday home games, tacos will be offered for just $2 as part of the 2, 3, 4 Saturday celebrations presented by Modelo.

To celebrate this new partnership and Homestand Hit, the Slammers are offering an additional $2 off of a reserved ticket for the first Saturday home game on May 14. Use the code TACO to redeem this offer, and use the $2 you saved to add one more taco at the Taqueria!

The Sweet Shack will feature both local Joliet favorites POPUS Gourmet Popcorn and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery of Joliet among other sweet snacks for fans!

POPUS Gourmet Popcorn, located at 2004 W Jefferson St, will celebrate their Official Gourmet Popcorn of the Joliet Slammers by offering their Midwest Mix of homemade gooey cheese and caramel, Cheesy Cheese, and award winning Caramel for all fans at Duly Health and Care Field. Owners Walter and Leanne Dean have even designed special resealable Slammers bags just in case fans want to save some for later.

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery of Joliet, located at 2410 W. Jefferson Street Unit 106, is proudly celebrating their Official Cupcake of the Joliet Slammers title by delivering their beloved, fresh cupcakes and cake pops to the Slammers fans. Flavors will rotate based on popularity, so be sure to stop by and try them all before they're gone!

"Joliet has been such an incredible supporter of our team, we want to do everything we can to give back," states John Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer. "When our front office team first sat down to brainstorm ways to upgrade Duly Health and Care Field, it was a unanimous vote to expand and diversify our food and beverage portfolio. We are still actively having conversations with other Joliet staples to further this goal, but we feel this is an incredible start. We could not be more excited to welcome Sunshine Mexican Cafe, POPUS Gourmet Popcorn, and Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery for the 2022 season!"

In addition to these new partners, the Slammers are excited to welcome back Gatto's Italian Restaurant and Bar (1938 E Lincoln Highway) and Chick-fil-A (2705 Plainfield Rd) as other Joliet-owned business partners.While these partners do not have offerings at the stadium for fans, they are an integral part of the team that ensures the Slammers baseball players are fed after every game.

The Joliet-focused partnerships don't end with food! The Slammers are proud to welcome back MyGrain Brewing, located at 50 E. Jefferson St., Suite 106, for cold, signature craft beers for fans to enjoy along their tasty food varieties.

The Slammers will celebrate their 2022 home opener on Friday, May 13 against the Ottawa Titans.The gates will open at 5:35pm and the game will begin at 6:35pm. There will be a fireworks show to end the night after the game.

To see the full 2022 Promotional Schedule, ticket packages, and more visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today.

