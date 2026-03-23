"JOJEA KWIZERA!!! YOU WON'T SEE a BETTER GOAL ALL WEEKEND!"
Published on March 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC YouTube Video
Check out the Rhode Island FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Falls in Back-And-Forth, Six-Goal Battle at Louisville City FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today
- Rhode Island FC to Host Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Rhode Island FC to Host Second-Annual RIFC Classic, Presented by Capelli Sport
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Louisville City FC: March 21, 2026