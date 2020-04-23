Joint Statement from Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball
April 23, 2020 - International League (IL) News Release
Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball jointly issued the following statement today:
"The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future."
