Joint Statement from Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball

April 23, 2020 - International League (IL) News Release





Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball jointly issued the following statement today:

"The respective negotiating teams of Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball held a constructive meeting on Wednesday. The parties are continuing their discussions, with the goal of concluding a mutually beneficial long-term agreement in the near future."

