Join Us for UT Baseball at AT&T Field October 23

The Chattanooga Lookouts will host the University of Tennessee Volunteers vs. the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, October 23 at AT&T Field presented by Mtn. View Chevrolet. First pitch is set for 1pm, with gates opening at noon for the fall matchup.

UT vs. Georgia State will also mark the return of Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU where one lucky fan will WIN a pre-loved used car courtesy of Mountain View Chevrolet.

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off one of their best seasons in school history, reaching the College World Series for the first time in 16 years. Led by head coach Tony Vitello, the Vols 20-10 record against SEC opposition was their best since 1995. Georgia State's 2021 season saw them win 12 games against fellow Sun Belt schools, their most since 2015.

"This is going to be a really fun day at the ballpark," said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We are excited to host one of college baseball's premier programs right here in downtown Chattanooga."

"The opportunity to partner with the Lookouts to host such a great event is one we couldn't pass up," said Mtn. View Chevrolet General Manager Larry White. "Mtn. View Chevrolet looks forward to seeing all our fellow Vols fans out at AT&T Field in October cheering on our Volunteers."

Tickets for the University of Tennessee vs. Georgia State at AT&T Field are available now on LookoutsTickets.com or by calling the Lookouts Ticket Office at 423-267-4849. All seats are general admission and are just $10.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2WmF7pU

