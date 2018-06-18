Join Us for the Dust Devils Opening Homestand

Join us this week at Gesa Stadium for the Dust Devils opening homestand against division rival the Spokane Indians from Wednesday, June 20th through Friday, June 22nd!

Come out for Opening Night Wednesday, June 20th where fans will receive a free magnet schedule courtesy of Tri-Cities Community Health! Then stay after the game for a spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy!

Then on Thursday, fans will have the opportunity to win money on Dollar in Your Dog Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market! Different denominations of money will be wrapped in select hot dogs throughout the night, and fans will be able to win $1, $5, $20, $50, or even $100! A total of $500 will be given away during the game!

To round out the homestand, fans will enjoy School Night presented by Pahlisch Homes! During this night the S.H.A.K.E. volunteer program will be on site to collect donations. Fans are encouraged to bring school supplies (#2 pencils, rulers, erasers, 3-ring binders, highlighters, etc.) as all donations will be given to kids in need of school supplies prior to the start of the next school year. On this night the Dust Devils will also recognize the newly crowned 4A & 2B High School Baseball State Champions the Richland Bombers and Tri-Cities Prep in a special pre-game ceremony! Throughout the night fans will also enjoy $1 Family Feast Night brought to you by CO-Energy where hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, bags of potato chips and 12 oz. Coca-Cola products are $1 all night long!

The Dust Devils will open the season with a five-game series on the road against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beginning tomorrow night. Tri-City will return to Gesa Stadium for the home opener on June 20th to start a three-game series against the Spokane Indians. The home opener will be Magnet Schedule Giveaway Night sponsored by Tri-Cities Community Health and there will be a postgame fireworks show presented by CO-Energy. Great seats are available by calling the Dust Devils' front office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

