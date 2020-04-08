Join Us for Lookouts Opening Day at Home

Join your Lookouts on Thursday, April 9 at 6:15 for a special Opening Day at Home Edition of Lookouts Look-IN presented by FirstBank broadcast on Instagram Live. If you are unable to join us on Instagram you can watch our companion feed on Facebook Live.

Emcee Alex will be joined remotely by Lookouts staff, fans, and special guests to bring the spirit of Opening Day to your living room. Viewers will have opportunities to win prizes and play classic Lookouts games like Let's Make a Deal and of course, it can't be Opening Day without Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

We can't wait to welcome everyone back to AT&T Field for Lookouts Baseball, but until then we'll all keep doing our part.

**Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing efforts the start of our 2020 season has been delayed. Tickets for 4.9.2020 can be exchanged for any 2020 Lookouts home game. Please visit Lookouts.com for more information.

