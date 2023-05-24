Join Us for a Memorial Day BBQ

May 24, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







Join the Everett AquaSox in honoring the brave men and women who serve, and have served, in the Armed Forces on this Memorial Day.

Come and join us as we host a special pre-game BBQ on Monday, May 29, starting at 2:30 pm. The BBQ menu consists of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, potato salad, baked beans, fruit salad, chocolate cake, soda, and water. Your $26.00 BBQ purchase includes an Upper Reserved ticket for the game. Already have tickets? Just buy a $16.00 BBQ pass!

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 PM

During the Memorial Day game, we will be wearing and auctioning off these special Armed Forces hats. All auction proceeds will benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

How does the auction work?

Auction sheets will be located at our auction table on the main concourse. Bidding will begin when the gates open!

Bidding will close at the top of the 6th inning, following the first pitch, and if you're a winner you'll receive a text notification with step-by-step instructions for claiming your hat.

Winners will be allowed on-field after the game to pick up their hat, and join their player/coach for a photo! Full payment is needed prior to the end of the 8th inning to take advantage of this on-field photo bonus!

At the top of the 9th, winners will be asked to line up at the 3rd base entry to claim their receipts and be escorted onto the field to meet their player, get a photo, and have their hat signed. Don't forget your receipt!

If you miss out on the auction you are not out of luck. A limited number of Armed Forces hats will be available for sale in our Frog Shop team store.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.