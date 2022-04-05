Join Us at Regions Field for the Barons Opening Homestand this Wednesday
April 5, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release
The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City this Friday to kick off the 2022 campaign with a three-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, from April 8th-10th. The home stand features a 2022 Magnet Schedule giveaway, Friday and Saturday fireworks, and a salute to essential workers. Prior to the start of the season, the Barons ramp up with team workouts.
Wednesday, April 6th - Barons Team Workout
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Media Availability: Members of the media are welcome to shoot footage and report during the workout. Interview availability is to be determined.
Thursday, April 7th - Barons Team Workout / Media Event
- Time: Media availability will begin at 4:30 p.m. and finish at about 5:15 p.m. At 6:00 p.m., the Barons will hold a workout.
- Media Availability: Players and coaches will be made available before the team workout. Members of the media are also welcome to shoot footage and report from Regions Field.
Friday, April 8th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.
- Friday Night Fireworks: After the game, fireworks will light up the Magic City sky thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, and Alabama Power.
- Magnet Giveaway: On the way out of the game, all fans will receive a 2022 Magnet Schedule giveaway thanks to Papa John's Pizza.
Saturday, April 9th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:25 p.m.
- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX FM 100.5.
- Super Saturday Fireworks: After the game, fireworks will light up the Magic City sky thanks to Hyatt Regency and Serra Toyota.
Sunday, April 10th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 2:55 p.m.
- Broadcast: The game will be broadcast live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJOX 690 AM.
- Family Sunday: Join us at Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Alabama Power. Kids get the chance to run the bases after the game at Regions Field.
- Essential Workers: Alabama Power is also helping us celebrate the essential workers who are still helping us fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
