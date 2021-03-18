Join Us at Regions Field for our 2021 Spring Event Series

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- Regions Field is excited to announce a Spring Event Series set to begin on Thursday, April 1st. Similar to the 2020 Summer Series, this Spring Series will involve a variety of events throughout the month of April. These events will include Thirsty Thursdays, the Barons annual Job Fair, Barons Fest, and two Babe Ruff's Saturday Cinema movie nights. Each event held will adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the Jefferson County Department of Health.

To find out more about the variety of events occurring at Regions Field this spring, read below...

Barons Job Fair:

The Birmingham Barons will host their annual job fair from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 3rd. The Barons are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates, with an emphasis on customer service skills who want to help provide a fun, family entertainment for our guests. Parkview Catering, the official concessionaire of Regions Field, will also be conducting interviews.

A variety of seasonal positions are available and vary based upon skill set. The Barons are seeking staff that can work all home games and additional events as needed at Regions Field. Most games are held in the evening hours during the week and weekend. Candidates must be able to accommodate the schedule, stand for long periods of time, and must be able to work outdoors.

Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress for a job interview. All interviews will be conducted in a socially distant manner. Masks are required to attend.

For a complete list of jobs and descriptions, please visit Teamwork Online.

Thirsty Thursdays:

Presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, Miller Lite, and Barefoot Wines

Regions Field is bringing back the ever-popular Thirsty Thursday during select Thursdays starting on April 1st. Each Thursday night from 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm attendees will be able to partake in special drink deals including $2 domestic beer, $3 wine, and $5 craft beer. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in Bingo and Trivia (select Thursdays) starting at 6:30 pm each night. See below for a full breakdown of Bingo and Trivia dates...

- Thursday, April 1st (Bingo begins at 6:30 pm)

- Thursday, April 8th (Bingo begins at 6:30 pm; followed by Friends Trivia)

- Thursday, April 15th (Bingo begins at 6:30 pm)

- Thursday, April 22nd (Bingo begins at 6:30 pm; followed by The Office Trivia)

Barons Fest:

Baseball is fast approaching, so make sure to join us at Regions Field on Saturday, April 10th from

3:00 pm - 6:00 pm as we celebrate Barons Fest! This event is free for fans to attend and will include the following activities...

Live Music throughout the course of the event

Sign up for a tour of the Barons clubhouse

Take some swings in the Shipt Batting Cages, which will be open throughout the course of the event.

Photo Opportunities throughout the event.

Catch on the Field from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Kids Run the Bases: Session One from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Sessions Two from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

Family Friendly Bingo and Trivia from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during the event. Following the conclusion of Barons Fest, attendees can purchase a ticket to stay and watch The Rookie on the Regions Field video board in either the seating bowl ($5 per ticket) or on the field ($40 for five tickets or $10 for an individual ticket).

Babe Ruff's Saturday Cinema:

The Birmingham Barons will bring back the ever-popular Babe Ruff's Saturday Cinema Series for the first two Saturdays of April. During these movie nights, guests will have the opportunity to watch the movie from the field or watch in the seating bowl. No groups larger than eight people will be permitted to sit together and all groups will be required to sit a minimum of six feet apart in accordance with local and state physical distancing guidelines.

The Barons will offer three ticket options for Babe Ruff's Saturday Cinema nights.

Field Package: $40

First come, first served seating on the field. All groups must maintain social distancing guidelines with those outside of their group

Seating for up to five guests

Two (2) Coca-Cola Products and two (2) 16oz Domestic Beers

Individual On-Field Pass: $10

First come, first served seating on the field.

General Admission: $5

Seating up to eight guests on the first base side of Regions Field

No chairs or outside food or drink will be permitted during the movie nights. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket for their group to sit on. Concession stands will be open during the showing of the movies. Gates will open 45-minutes prior to each showing.

Babe Ruff Saturday Cinema Dates:

Saturday, April 3rd - "The Goonies" starts at 7:15 pm, Gates at 6:30 pm

Saturday, April 10th - "The Rookie" starts at 7:15 pm, Gates at 6:30 pm

Tickets are now available for our Babe Ruff's Saturday Cinema Series.

