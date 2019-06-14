Join the Roadrunners June 22-23 at TCC Kid's Fair

June 14, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - Headed to the coolest kids event in Southern Arizona next weekend? Be sure to say hello to Dusty the Roadrunner at the Tucson Kidsfest presented by Rancho Sahuarita!

Dusty will be on hand at the Tucson Convention Center (TCC) from 12 - 1:30 p.m. both Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 for the third annual event, which is indoors and offers activities for kids of all ages like a Ninja Warrior course, slime zone, game trucks, a dinosaur encounter where kids can interact with dinosaurs and participate in a fossil digging challenge, inflatables, carnival rides, a Bookman's Entertainment Area and more!

Special guests Chase & Marshall from PAW Patrol will also be joining Dusty at the TCC. Tickets are $15 with all fees included if purchased at the Tucson Convention Center box office. Parking will be free and military discounts will be available.

